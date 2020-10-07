Johnson recorded no receptions on one target during Sunday's 31-23 win against the Texans.

Johnson collected four receptions for 80 yards Weeks 1 and 2, but as rookie Justin Jefferson has come to the forefront with 278 yards and a touchdown the past two games, the Colorado State product has seen his offensive role shrink. Johnson was on the field for a combined 75 offensive snaps Weeks 1 and 2, but he has been granted just a total of 16 the past two weeks. Operating within an offense that fed Jefferson and Adam Thielen a combined 15 of 22 team targets during its first win of 2020, Johnson appears destined for a bit role barring some sort of injury ahead of him on the depth chart.