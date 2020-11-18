Johnson did not haul in his lone target during Monday night's 19-13 win against the Bears.

Johnson has not recorded a reception since Week 5, though he did at least break his skid of three consecutive outings without a target Monday night. Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen continue to dominate the wide receiver workload, combining for 12 receptions, 178 yards and two touchdowns against Chicago, while Chad Beebe got involved with two catches and 16 yards of his own. Heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Cowboys, Johnson remains a depth option among perhaps the most top-heavy receiving corps in the NFL.