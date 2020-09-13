Johnson hauled in three of four targets for 56 yards in the Vikings' 43-34 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Johnson trailed both fellow wideout Adam Thielen and running back Alexander Mattison in receptions, but he made good use of his relatively few opportunities. The second-year wideout notably clawed his way to some relevance last season on an offense that often features a narrow distribution of targets, and with Stefon Diggs now in Buffalo, Johnson could certainly improve on 2019's 31-294-3 line if he can continue hanging on to the second receiver job over rookie Justin Jefferson. Johnson will look to build on Sunday's solid effort in a Week 2 interconference road battle against the Colts next Sunday.