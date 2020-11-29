Johnson secured all seven targets for 74 yards and caught a two-point conversion pass in the Vikings' 28-27 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

With Adam Thielen hitting the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week, Johnson stepped seamlessly into the No. 2 role and ended up pacing the Vikings in receiving yardage. The second-year wideout also tied multiple teammates for the team lead in receptions, and his two-point conversion grab in the fourth quarter was critical in that it brought Minnesota to within a field goal. Johnson had been virtually invisible this season while seeing Thielen and Justin Jefferson log the overwhelming majority of the passing game work, and despite his strong showing Sunday, he appears destined to revert to anonymity if Thielen is back for a Week 13 matchup against the Jaguars.