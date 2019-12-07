Johnson is expected to retain a significant workload with Adam Thielen (hamstring) doubtful to play Sunday against the Lions, Kyle Ratke of USA Today reports.

Since Thielen injured his hamstring Week 7 in Detroit, Johnson regularly has been the Vikings' No. 2 wide receiver behind Stefon Diggs. Earning between 56 and 83 percent of the offensive snaps over the last six games, Johnson hasn't done much with the increased snaps, reeling in 16 of 28 targets for 132 yards and two touchdowns. He'll look to make a splash Sunday versus a Detroit defense that has surrendered the fifth-most catches (165) to wide receivers this season.