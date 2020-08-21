Johnson has been working with the starting offense as the No. 2 receiver at training camp, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

The difference between being the No. 2 or No. 3 receiver is particularly important in Minnesota, where TE Kyle Rudolph, TE Irv Smith and FB C.J. Ham combined for 1,759 offensive snaps last year. Development from Johnson and rookie first-round pick Justin Jefferson could inspire OC Gay Kubiak to use 11 personnel (three-wide) a bit more often this year, but the Vikings would likely still rank near the top of the league in usage of both 12 (two TEs) and 21 (two backs). Despite his modest 31-294-3 receiving line as a rookie last year, Johnson has managed to stay ahead of Jefferson in the early days of training camp, relegating the rookie to No. 3 status for the time being.