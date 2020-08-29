Johnson worked as the No. 2 receiver on the outside with the first-team offense in Friday's dress rehearsal scrimmage at U.S. Bank Stadium, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Johnson had three targets for 17 yards in the two quarters played in the scrimmage, according to The Athletic. Justin Jefferson worked with the first-team offense in the slot and it's still a question of whether Johnson or Jefferson will start opposite Adam Thielen in two-receiver sets. The Vikings had limited use of three-receiver sets last season, though that could change slightly under offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak. While Jefferson, as the 2020 first-round draft pick, may emerge as the No. 2 receiver, Johnson could begin the season with the most snaps opposite Thielen.