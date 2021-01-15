Johnson didn't see a single target Week 17 and will end his 2020 campaign catching 14 of his 19 targets for 189 yards throughout 16 games.

In his second season with the Vikings, Johnson played a much quieter role and didn't see half the targets (44) as last year. With Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson as the primary receivers, and Chad Beebe passing him on the depth chart, the 2019 seventh-round pick wasn't able to have the same number of opportunities. Depending on how Minnesota proceeds in the offseason -- especially as it pertains to Beebe, a restricted free agent -- Johnson may have even more competition for the No. 3 wide receiver role in 2021.