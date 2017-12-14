Bell (shoulder) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Just like Bell, fellow tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle) was also sidelined for the second day of practice in a row. Though Rudolph, the team's starting tight end, is the far superior fantasy option, Bell's status is of more import heading into Sunday's game against the Bengals with Rudolph looking iffy for the contest. If Bell and Rudolph are both sidelined, the Vikings could be forced to turn to David Morgan -- who has yet to receive official clearance from the NFL's concussion protocol -- to handle nearly all the snaps at tight end Sunday.