Bell (shoulder) was cleared to participate in team drills during spring workouts, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Now healthy, Bell split reps with the starting offense with David Morgan while Kyle Rudolph (ankle) works his way back into action. However, Bell is not a great bet to continue seeing first-team work when Rudolph is fully healthy, especially with fifth-round rookie Tyler Conklin competing for a depth role at tight end as well.