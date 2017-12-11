Bell had two receptions for seven yards on two targets in Sunday's 31-24 loss at Carolina.

Bell played 31 of the offense's 74 snaps, as he saw playing time with No. 2 tight end David Morgan sidelined with a concussion. Bell is unlikely to make a notable impact in the passing game even if Morgan remains sidelined.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop