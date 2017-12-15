Bell (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

The Vikings will shut down Bell for the season after he suffered a shoulder injury in the Week 14 loss to the Panthers that left him unable to practice this week. The Oklahoma product, who caught two passes and a two-point conversion against Carolina, probably would have been in line for an increased role if he had been available for Sunday's game versus the Bengals with starting tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle) doubtful to play. It's now expected that David Morgan will handle most of the reps at the position in Week 15.