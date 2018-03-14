Bell (shoulder) is expected to be a limited participant in spring drills starting Apr. 16, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Bell is rehabbing from shoulder surgery he underwent in December. In his third season, Bell made just three catches for 19 yards and zero touchdowns behind Kyle Rudolph (ankle) in the depth chart. As long as Rudolph is on the Vikings' roster, Bell will likely remain a situational, run-blocking tight end.