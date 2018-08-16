Vikings' Blake Bell: Sits out walkthrough
Bell (leg) didn't participate in Thursday's walkthrough, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Bell was spotted with a wrap on his right leg. The fourth-year pro's spot on Minnesota's roster is in jeopardy now after the Vikings selected TE Tyler Conklin in the fifth round of April's draft. Bell posted just three receptions for 19 yards in 2017, so he'll have an uphill battle.
More News
-
Vikings' Blake Bell: Cleared for team drills•
-
Vikings' Blake Bell: Should be able to participate in spring•
-
Vikings' Blake Bell: Surgery deemed successful•
-
Vikings' Blake Bell: Undergoing shoulder surgery•
-
Vikings' Blake Bell: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Vikings' Blake Bell: Absent from practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Winning Fantasy auction strategies
Think spending wildly is the key to success in a Fantasy Football auction? Don't refinance...
-
2018 Fantasy football busts: Fade Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
Rankings: Defending McCoy, Luck ranks
Our experts disagree on a lot. Today, we're looking at places they agree, and why they maybe...
-
Reassessing Seahawks' RBs
Rashaad Penny suffered a hand injury that may have ended the Seahawks competition at running...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Penny injury shakes up SEA backfield
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the running back situation in Seattle now that Rashaad Penny has a...