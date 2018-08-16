Bell (leg) didn't participate in Thursday's walkthrough, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Bell was spotted with a wrap on his right leg. The fourth-year pro's spot on Minnesota's roster is in jeopardy now after the Vikings selected TE Tyler Conklin in the fifth round of April's draft. Bell posted just three receptions for 19 yards in 2017, so he'll have an uphill battle.

More News
Our Latest Stories