Vikings' Blake Bell: Surgery deemed successful
Bell underwent successful surgery Tuesday to address an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Bell is expected to be in a sling for several weeks before he's cleared to begin rehabbing, but the expectation is that he'll be fully healthy for the start of Organized Team Activities in the spring. The tight end, who was placed on injured reserve last week, finished his first season with the Vikings with three receptions for 19 yards across 13 contests.
More News
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...