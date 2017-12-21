Bell underwent successful surgery Tuesday to address an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Bell is expected to be in a sling for several weeks before he's cleared to begin rehabbing, but the expectation is that he'll be fully healthy for the start of Organized Team Activities in the spring. The tight end, who was placed on injured reserve last week, finished his first season with the Vikings with three receptions for 19 yards across 13 contests.