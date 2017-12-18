Bell plans to undergo surgery this week on his right shoulder, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Bell suffered the shoulder injury in the Week 14 loss to the Panthers, and he'll need his dislocated AC joint to be repaired. The tight end caught a season-high two passes in that loss to Carolina after catching just one through the first 12 games. An update on Bell's timetable will likely come following surgery.

