Vikings' Blake Bell: Undergoing shoulder surgery
Bell plans to undergo surgery this week on his right shoulder, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Bell suffered the shoulder injury in the Week 14 loss to the Panthers, and he'll need his dislocated AC joint to be repaired. The tight end caught a season-high two passes in that loss to Carolina after catching just one through the first 12 games. An update on Bell's timetable will likely come following surgery.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.