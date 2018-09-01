Vikings' Blake Bell: Waived by Minnesota
Bell was waived by the Vikings on Saturday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Bell struggled to leapfrog Tyler Conklin and David Morgan for a reserve tight end spot in Minnesota. Bell's best chance to make the roster came via special teams, but at the end of the day there's only 53 spots available for the regular season. If he clears waivers, Bell could be asked to the practice squad.
