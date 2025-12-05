Vikings' Blake Brandel: Able to practice in full Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
Brandel (concussion) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
It's not clear if Brandel has officially cleared concussion protocol, but he's certainly trending in the right direction with his full practice session Thursday. He was said to be symptom-free as of Monday, though he logged a limited practice session Wednesday. Ultimately, Brandel should suit up Sunday against Washington as long as he has indeed cleared protocol by then.