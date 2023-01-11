Minnesota designated Brandel (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
Brandel missed the final four games of the regular season due to a knee injury, but head coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that the offensive lineman is 100 percent and should be activated ahead of Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Giants, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. However, Brandel will presumably be tested during practices Wednesday through Friday before Minnesota clears him for game action.