Brandel suffered a knee injury late in Sunday's loss to the Lions and will need an MRI, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Brandel started the game at left tackle in place of Christian Darrisaw (concussion). The MRI results should shed a better light on his potential availably for Saturday against the Colts. If he is unable to play 15, Darrisaw, who has already cleared concussion protocols, should be ready to reclaim his starting left tackle job.