The Vikings placed Brandel on injured reserve with a torn MCL on Wednesday, Tyler Forness of USA Today reports.

Brandel was forced out with a knee injury Week 14 against Detroit, and a subsequent MRI revealed this be a torn MCL, according to Carmen Vitali of Fox Sports. While his timeline for a return is still unknown, the 25-year-old will be forced to sit out at least the final four games of the regular season while on IR. In his stead, Christian Darrisaw should reprise his starting role at left tackle after sitting out the last three games with a concussion.