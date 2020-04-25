Vikings' Blake Brandel: Minnesota adds in sixth

The Vikings selected Brandel in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 203rd overall.

Perhaps Brandel (6-foot-6, 308) might need to play guard for the Vikings, but the Oregon State product played tackle in college. His short arms (33 and 1/4 inches) might force him inside, because he doesn't seem to possess the athleticism to extend his reach otherwise (5.31-second 40, 12.93 agility score).