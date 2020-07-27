Brandel was placed on the Vikings' Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
The offensive tackle was one of four Minnesota players placed on the list. His placement there doesn't necessarily indicate that he has COVID-19, with the team's announcement noting that the list "was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons." The Vikings selected Brandel with the No. 203 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.