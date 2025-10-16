Vikings' Blake Cashman: Able to practice in full
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cashman (hamstring) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Cashman is still officially on Minnesota's injured reserve list, but his status Wednesday suggests he may have an opportunity to return to the field in Week 7. Until he's officially activated though, Ivan Pace figures to continue to get first-team reps at linebacker next to veteran Eric Wilson.
