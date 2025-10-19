Vikings' Blake Cashman: Activated from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Vikings activated Cashman (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday, but he's still questionable for Sunday's contest against the Eagles.
Cashman has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury during the Vikings' Week 1 win over the Bears. He was a full participant in practice all week, and his return to the active roster gives him a chance to play Week 7. Cashman's presence would mean less snaps at inside linebacker for Eric Wilson, who has started in each of the Vikings' last four games and logged 30 tackles (15 solo) and two forced fumbles over that span.
