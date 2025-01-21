Cashman finished the 2024 season with 112 tackles (68 solo), including 4.5 sacks, eight pass breakups and one fumble recovering across 14 regular-season contests.

After starting just eight games from 2019-22 with the Jets and Texans, Cashman started 13 games for the 2023 Texans and set a career high with 106 tackles. He then landed a three-year, $22.5 million deal in free agency from Minnesota and went on to set new career bests across the board, making 14 starts, despite missing three games with a toe injury. Cashman recorded double-digit tackles six times, including the wild-card playoff loss to the Rams. Cashman should again be an every-down linebacker and tackles machine in 2025 under ultra-aggressive defensive coordinator Brian Flores.