Cashman was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, and the 2019 fifth-rounder was a full participant in practice all week. He would have to be reinstated from IR in order to be cleared to play in Sunday's home clash. Cashman is in the final stages of his recovery from a hamstring injury that he picked up in Week 1 against the Bears.