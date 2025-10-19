default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Cashman (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Cashman was activated off injured reserve Saturday, and the 2019 fifth-rounder has been cleared to return from a four-game absence due to a hamstring injury he sustained against the Bears in Week 1. Cashman should slide back into his starting role at inside linebacker alongside Ivan Pace, which would revert Eric Wilson to a rotational role.

More News