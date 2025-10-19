Vikings' Blake Cashman: Cleared to return Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cashman (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Cashman was activated off injured reserve Saturday, and the 2019 fifth-rounder has been cleared to return from a four-game absence due to a hamstring injury he sustained against the Bears in Week 1. Cashman should slide back into his starting role at inside linebacker alongside Ivan Pace, which would revert Eric Wilson to a rotational role.
