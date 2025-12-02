default-cbs-image
Cashman registered nine tackles (five solo) and a defensed pass Sunday in a Week 13 loss to Seattle.

Cashman's tackle total ranked second on the Vikings behind Eric Wilson (11). Despite the solid performance, Cashman did see a five-game streak of double-digit stops come to an end. However, his defensed pass marked his first of the campaign.

