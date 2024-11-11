Cashman recorded five total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for loss, in Sunday's 12-7 win over the Jaguars.

Cashman tied three other Vikings as the team's leading tackler in Sunday's win, and he also brought down Mac Jones in the second quarter for his second sack of the season. The Minnesota product has now tallied 45 total tackles and five passes defended through six appearances this season. He's expected to remain one of Minnesota's top tacklers as the Vikings travel to Tennessee in Week 12.