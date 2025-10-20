default-cbs-image
Cashman compiled four total tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 28-22 loss to Philadelphia.

Cashman made his return to action after missing the last four games while on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The linebacker was able to finish tied for fourth on the team in takedowns in the defeat, and he's now registered seven total tackles (four solo) over two games this year.

