Vikings' Blake Cashman: Game-high 11 stops Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cashman registered 11 tackles (four solo) during the Vikings' 27-19 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
Cashman led the Vikings in tackles for a third consecutive game while playing every single defensive snap. He has accumulated 40 tackles (18 solo) and one forced fumble in his four games since returning from a hamstring injury.
More News
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Leading tackler at Detroit•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Racks up 11 stops in loss•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Four tackles in return•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Cleared to return Week 7•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Activated from IR•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Chance to play vs. Philadelphia•