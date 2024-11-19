Cashman recorded four tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Titans.
The inside linebacker also played on all 55 defensive snaps. Cashman now has 49 tackles (25 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and five pass breakups in seven games this season.
