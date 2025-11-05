Vikings' Blake Cashman: Leading tackler at Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cashman recorded 14 tackles (six solo) and a forced fumble during Sunday's 27-24 win against the Lions.
Cashman put up a double-digit tackle total for his second straight game in Week 9, and he made a highlight-reel play in the third quarter when he chased down running back David Montgomery and knocked the ball loose to set up a Vikings touchdown. He is set up to see plenty more work against the run with the Ravens coming to Minnesota in Week 10.
