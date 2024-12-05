Cashman (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Cashman was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, but his full practice Thursday indicates that he should be good to go against Atlanta on Sunday. Over his last four games, Cashman has logged 26 tackles (16 solo), including 2.0 sacks.
More News
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Picks up knee injury•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Gets to quarterback in win•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Fills stat sheet vs. Jags•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Active against Jacksonville•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Could return Sunday•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Opens week as limited participant•