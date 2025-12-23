Cashman logged 16 tackles (seven solo) during the Vikings' 16-13 win over the Giants on Sunday.

It was another active performance from Cashman, who played every single defensive snap and tied a season high with 16 combined tackles. He has reached double-digit stops in eight of his last nine games, and his 120 combined tackles (through 11 regular-season games) marks a career high for the 2019 fifth-rounder. Cashman will look to add to his tackling total Christmas Day against the Lions, whose offensive line is dealing with injuries to starting offensive linemen Taylor Decker (shoulder), Graham Glasgow (knee) and Christian Mahogany (lower leg).