default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Cashman recorded 11 total tackles (three solo) in Sunday night's 34-26 win over the Cowboys.

Cashman was able to lead the team in takedowns, reaching double-digit stops for the seventh time in the last eight contests. The linebacker has now compiled 104 total tackles (45 solo), two passes defensed and a forced fumble over 10 games so far this season.

More News