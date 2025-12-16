Vikings' Blake Cashman: Notches 11 takedowns in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cashman recorded 11 total tackles (three solo) in Sunday night's 34-26 win over the Cowboys.
Cashman was able to lead the team in takedowns, reaching double-digit stops for the seventh time in the last eight contests. The linebacker has now compiled 104 total tackles (45 solo), two passes defensed and a forced fumble over 10 games so far this season.
