Cashman recorded 15 total tackles (six solo) in Sundays 19-17 loss to the Bears.

The Minnesota product has now led the Vikings' defense in total tackles for four consecutive games, recording 51 stops during that span. Since returning from injury in the Week 7 loss to the Eagles, Cashman has played 100 percent of Minnesota's defensive snaps. He's expected to remain the team's top inside linebacker and a valuable IDP option in the Week 12 matchup against the Packers.