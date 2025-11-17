Vikings' Blake Cashman: Notches 15 stops in Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cashman recorded 15 total tackles (six solo) in Sundays 19-17 loss to the Bears.
The Minnesota product has now led the Vikings' defense in total tackles for four consecutive games, recording 51 stops during that span. Since returning from injury in the Week 7 loss to the Eagles, Cashman has played 100 percent of Minnesota's defensive snaps. He's expected to remain the team's top inside linebacker and a valuable IDP option in the Week 12 matchup against the Packers.
More News
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Game-high 11 stops Week 10•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Leading tackler at Detroit•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Racks up 11 stops in loss•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Four tackles in return•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Cleared to return Week 7•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Activated from IR•