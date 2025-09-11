Cashman (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Cashman sustained a hamstring injury in Minnesota's Week 1 win over Chicago. The earliest he can return from IR would be Week 7 against the Eagles, following Minnesota's Week 6 bye. Eric Wilson is expected to start in Cashman's absence. Cashman missed at least three games due to injuries in five of his previous six NFL seasons and will do so again in 2025.