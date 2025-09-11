Vikings' Blake Cashman: Out until at least Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cashman (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Cashman sustained a hamstring injury in Minnesota's Week 1 win over Chicago. The earliest he can return from IR would be Week 7 against the Eagles, following Minnesota's Week 6 bye. Eric Wilson is expected to start in Cashman's absence. Cashman missed at least three games due to injuries in five of his previous six NFL seasons and will do so again in 2025.
More News
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Slated to miss time with injury•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Slated for MRI•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Done for night•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Career year in 2024 with Minnesota•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Team-high 11 tackles vs. Green Bay•
-
Vikings' Blake Cashman: Paces Minnesota in tackles•