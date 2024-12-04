Cashman (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Cashman appears to have sustained a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Cardinals, despite playing 100 percent of the Vikings' defensive snaps and recording 10 total tackles. The sixth-year pro's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play through the issue in Week 14, when the Falcons travel to Minnesota.
