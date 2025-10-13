Vikings' Blake Cashman: Practice window opens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cashman (hamstring) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Monday.
The veteran linebacker has missed Minnesota's last four games after being placed on IR in early September with a hamstring injury. He now has 21 days to be added to the Vikings' active roster before reverting to IR. Once Cashman returns to full health, he's expected to start alongside Ivan Pace in Minnesota's inside-linebacker corps.
