Vikings' Blake Cashman: Racks up 10 stops in rout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cashman totaled 10 tackles (three solo) Sunday in a 31-0 Week 14 win over Washington.
Cashman led the Vikings in stops while reaching the double-digit mark for the sixth time in his past seven games. In the one contest during that span that he fell short, Cashman logged nine tackles. The veteran linebacker missed four games due to injury early in the campaign, but he's still almost certain to reach triple-digit stops for the third straight season, as he's up to 93 through nine contests.
