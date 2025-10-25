default-cbs-image
Cashman registered 11 tackles (six solo) in Thursday's Week 8 loss to the Chargers.

Cashman was Minnesota's leading tackler in a game dominated by Los Angeles. The 11 stops marked a season high for the veteran linebacker, who missed four weeks earlier in the campaign due to a hamstring injury. Cashman has logged 100 percent of the Vikings' defensive snaps both weeks since his return from IR.

