Vikings' Blake Cashman: Racks up 11 stops in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cashman registered 11 tackles (six solo) in Thursday's Week 8 loss to the Chargers.
Cashman was Minnesota's leading tackler in a game dominated by Los Angeles. The 11 stops marked a season high for the veteran linebacker, who missed four weeks earlier in the campaign due to a hamstring injury. Cashman has logged 100 percent of the Vikings' defensive snaps both weeks since his return from IR.
