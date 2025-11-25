Vikings' Blake Cashman: Season-high 16 tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cashman recorded 16 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Packers.
Cashman recorded double-digit stops for the fifth consecutive game and also logged his highest solo tackle total of the campaign. He has played 100 percent of defensive snaps in all six of his healthy games this season and should remain one of the more consistent IDP contributors at linebacker for the rest of the campaign.
