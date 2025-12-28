Cashman recorded 17 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Vikings' 23-10 win over the Lions on Thursday.

After matching a season high with 16 tackles against the Giants in Week 16, Cashman did one better Christmas Day with 17 stops, which was his most in a game since Week 11 of the 2023 season (19 tackles). Cashman has recorded double-digit stops in four consecutive games and in nine of his last 10 outings. He's up to 137 tackles (58 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble through 12 regular-season games.