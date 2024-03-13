Cashman is slated to sign a three-year contract with the Vikings, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Cashman can make up to $22.5 million over the course of the contract. The oft-injured linebacker put together a healthy and productive 2023 season in Houston, posting 106 tackles (56 solo) in 14 appearances. Cashman's expected to fill a starting role for the Vikings, and this will be a homecoming for the Minnesota native.