Cashman will get an MRI on his hamstring, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Cashman was hurt in the third period of Monday's win over Chicago while attempting to chase down Bears QB Caleb Williams. The news that Cashman will undergo an MRI suggests that he could be dealing with an injury that's more than minor, though he probably won't receive a diagnosis until the results of the test come in. If Cashman were to miss time, Eric Wilson would likely step into a starting role.