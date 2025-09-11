Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that Cashman (hamstring) is expected to miss time.

Cashman exited early from Monday's season-opening win over Chicago and subsequently underwent an MRI on his hamstring. Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reported that there was an initial expectation that Cashman would miss "several" weeks, and that still seems to be on the table given O'Connell's comments Wednesday. Eric Wilson steeped up with five tackles following Cashman's departure Monday and figures to take on a starting role during the latter's absence.