Cashman got some well-deserved rest in the season finale -- he logged fewer than 90 percent of Minnesota's defensive snaps for the first time since Week 1 -- but still managed to finish second on the team in stops. The veteran linebacker capped a productive campaign with a sack of Green Bay QB Clayton Tune for a 10-yard loss in the fourth quarter. Though he missed four games due to injury, Cashman still set a career-high mark with 144 tackles on the season, ranking ninth in the NFL in that category. Cashman should be back to anchor the Vikings' defense in 2026 in what will be the final season of a three-year contract, barring an extension.