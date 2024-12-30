Cashman tallied 11 tackles (six solo), including 1.5 sacks, during the Vikings' 27-25 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Cashman led the Vikings in tackling Sunday for a second straight game. He combined with Andrew Van Ginkel to sack Jordan Love for a 10-yard sack early in the fourth quarter, and Cashman followed that up with a solo sack on Love during the Packers' next offensive drive. Cashman has logged at least seven combined tackles in each of his last five games, and over that span he has accumulated 49 tackles (36 tackles), including 1.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery.